Crédit Agricole S.A. Q3 Underlying Net Income Group Share Declines

November 10, 2022 — 01:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA) reported third-quarter underlying net income Group share of 1.27 billion euros, a decline of 10.0% from a year ago. Underlying earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared to 0.43 euros. Stated net income Group share was 1.35 billion euros, a decrease of 3.6% from third quarter 2021. Earnings per share was 0.41 euros compared to 0.43 euros. Underlying revenues increased to 5.58 billion euros from 5.53 billion euros.

At the meeting of the Board of Crédit Agricole S.A., SAS Rue La Boétie informed the company of its intention to purchase Crédit Agricole S.A. shares on the market for a maximum amount of one billion euros with no intention to increase its stake beyond 65% of the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Crédit Agricole Group's third quarter underlying net income Group share was 1.92 billion euros, a decline of 13.9% from a year ago. Stated net income Group share was 2.00 billion euros, down 9.8%. Underlying revenues were 8.95 billion euros, down 0.3%, and down 0.9% at constant scope Creval and Lyxor7, from previous year.

