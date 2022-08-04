Markets

Crédit Agricole S.A. Q2 Underlying Net Income Group Share Rises; Underlying Revenues Up 6.2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Crédit Agricole S.A. reported that its second quarter underlying net income Group share was 1.91 billion euros, up by 18.1%. Underlying earnings per share was 0.60 euros, up 16.5%. Crédit Agricole S.A.'s stated net income Group share was 1.98 billion euros, up 0.4% from last year. Net earnings per share - stated - was 0.63 euros compared to 0.64 euros. Revenues on an underlying basis was 6.19 billion euros, an increase of 6.2%.

Crédit Agricole Group reported second quarter underlying net income Group share of 2.45 billion euros, a rise of 3.4% from a year ago. Stated net income Group share was 2.77 billion euros, stable compared to prior year. Underlying revenue was 9.64 billion euros, up 3.7%, and up 2.6% pro forma from last year.

