Credit Agricole S.A. - ADR (CRARY) Declares $0.58 Dividend

Credit Agricole S.A. - ADR said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.58 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Agricole S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRARY is 0.17%, an increase of 28.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.80% to 10,636K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Credit Agricole S.A. - ADR is 6.84. The forecasts range from a low of 5.78 to a high of $8.47. The average price target represents an increase of 52.77% from its latest reported closing price of 4.48.

The projected annual revenue for Credit Agricole S.A. - ADR is 23,653MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,048K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,495K shares, representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRARY by 54.80% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 517K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRARY by 29.61% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing a decrease of 185.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRARY by 70.78% over the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 0K shares.

