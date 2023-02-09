Credit Agricole Q4 profit tops forecasts on lower provisions, higher trading sales

Adds detail and background

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA, France's second-biggest listed bank, posted a higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, driven by lower provisions for bad loans and a strong performance at its investment banking division.

Net income for the three-month period ending in December grew by 9% from the same period a year earlier to 1.56 billion euros ($1.67 billion).

This beat the 1.14 billion-euro mean of six analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Credit Agricole confirmed its 2025 targets, including a yearly net income of more than 6 billion euros and a return on tangible equity, a key ratio to measure banks' profitability, of more than 12%.

Quarterly group revenues rose by 2.7% to 5.97 billion euros, while the lender's cost of risk - money set aside for failing loans - fell by 31.5%, in contrast with its French peers BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and Societe Generale SOGN.PA, which both reported their quarterly results this week.

Similar to its French peers, Credit Agricole benefited from volatile markets, which stimulated revenues derived from trading in fixed income, currencies and commodities.

Sales in the business rose by 23% in the fourth quarter. By comparison, these activities jumped by 45% at BNP Paribas and by nearly 56% at SocGen over the period.

"We have a model that is much smoother than that of our competitors," said Xavier Musca, Credit Agricole's investment bank chief, with reference to the firm's trading business.

"When markets are buoyant, we tend to have lower gains than competitors at BNP and Societe Generale. When the situation is more difficult, we have a more resilient result."

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

