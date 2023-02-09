Credit Agricole Q4 Profit Declines On Slightly Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - French banking group Credit Agricole SA (CRARF.PK, CDA.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter stated net income Group share came to 2.04 billion euros, down 13.3 percent from last year's 2.35 billion euros.

The Group's underlying net income Group share was 2.05 billion euros, compared to 2.31 billion euros a year ago.

Underlying pre-tax income stood at 2.76 billion euros, a year-on-year decrease of 14 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues edged down 0.7 percent to 9.43 billion euros from last year's 9.50 billion euros. In the fourth quarter, underlying revenues amounted to 9.50 billion euros, up 1.2 percent from 9.38 billion euros a year ago. The growth was 0.6 percent at constant scope, thanks to sustained activity across all business lines.

