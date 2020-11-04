CAGR

Credit Agricole Q3 profit falls, in line with expectations

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

France's second-biggest listed bank Credit Agricole reported on Wednesday an 18.5% drop in third-quarter profit, in line with expectations, as strong results in capital market activities helped soften a blow from higher provisions for bad loans.

Credit Agricole CAGR.PA said its net income fell to 977 million euros ($1.14 billion), while revenue was up 2.4% at 5.15 billion euros.

Analysts had forecast net income at 980 million euros and revenue at 5.05 billion, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8574 euros)

