Crédit Agricole Q2 Profit Climbs; Says Confident Of Higher Profit In FY25

July 31, 2025 — 01:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French banking major Crédit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA), which comprises Credit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported Thursday higher profit in its second quarter with growth in revenues.

Looking ahead, Olivier Gavalda, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A., said, "With this high level of results, we are confident in Crédit Agricole S.A.'s ability to achieve a net profit in 2025 higher than 2024, excluding the corporate tax surcharge. These results constitute a solid foundation for Crédit Agricole S.A.'s medium-term strategic plan, which will be unveiled on November 18, 2025."

In the second quarter of 2025, Crédit Agricole Group's net income Group share came to 2.64 billion euros, up 30.1% from last year's 2.03 billion euros.

Crédit Agricole S.A.'s net income group share climbed 30.7 percent to 2.39 billion euros from 1.83 billion euros last year. Earnings per share grew 29.1 percent to 0.74 euros from 0.58 euros a year ago.

Crédit Agricole Group's revenues for the quarter increased 3.2 percen to 9.81 billion euros from last year's 9.51 billion euros. For Credit Agricole S.A., revenues grew 3.1 percent to 7.01 billion euros from 6.80 billion euros in the prior year.

