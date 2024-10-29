Credit Agricole price target lowered to EUR 16.70 from EUR 16.90 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Flora Bocahut lowered the firm’s price target on Credit Agricole (CRARY) to EUR 16.70 from EUR 16.90 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

