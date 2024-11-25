Credit Agricole price target lowered to EUR 16 from EUR 16.60 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Credit Agricole (CRARY) to EUR 16 from EUR 16.60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
