Credit Agricole posts a 92.6% drop in Q4 profit as one-offs weigh

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - France’s second biggest listed bank Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA posted on Thursday a 92.6% drop of its fourth-quarter profit as the lender booked one-off charges for 851 million euros including a goodwill impairment on its Italian unit.

The lender said excluding one-offs, underlying net income was down 26% to 975 million euros ($1.19 billion) after it set aside higher provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has rattled economies worldwide.

The bank's cost of risk, which reflects bad loan charges, rose by 58.5% year on year to 538 million euros over the period.

The lender didn't provide full-year guidance for provisions for 2021.

Credit Agricole said it planned this year to pay a 0.80 euros dividend per share with a scrip dividend payment option.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

(Reporting by by Matthieu Protard Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.