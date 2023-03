HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, France's second-biggest listed bank, has launched a fully owned operation in China to focus on cross-border mergers and acquisitions and onshore investment banking, it said on Monday.

