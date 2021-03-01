Credit Agricole Italia ups Creval stake ahead of takeover bid launch
MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Italia said on Monday it potentially held 17.7% of Creval PCVI.MI as it awaited European Central Bank authorisation to launch its buyout bid.
Creval said it had also requested ECB clearance to reach a stake of up to 20% in the Italian bank regardless of the outcome of the takeover offer.
In November, Credit Agricole Italia offered 10.5 euros a share to buy Creval for a total investment of 737 million euros, which some of Creval's shareholders have said they consider as too low.
Credit Agricole Italia on Monday bought an additional 1.14% stake from investors, raising its potential overall holding to 17.7%.
The takeover offer is expected to be formally launched by April after securing a green light from the ECB this month.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Andrea Mandala; editing by Valentina Za)
((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.