Credit Agricole Italia to reopen OBG supply with green debut

By Malicka Danna Sielinou

LONDON, Mar 5 (IFR) - Credit Agricole Italia SpA may revive Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite supply as early as next week with the first ever green covered bond to come out of Italy. The OBG space had been silent since January.

The bank, which held investor calls on Friday, is eyeing a long-dated €500m no-grow Reg S Aa3 rated transaction.

"We've seen very little coming in terms of supply from the OBG world so it's a trade that will be well received. Credit Agricole Italia also has a tradition of exploring the long end of the curve; this one may be shorter than 20 years," a banker said.

The issuer last visited the covered bond space in January 2020 with a €750m 1% January 2045 that is quoted around plus 15bp on Tradeweb.

Italy's blowout debut sovereign green bond has provided Credit Agricole Italia with an additional reason to follow on.

On Wednesday, the Republic issued a maiden €8.5bn April 2045 green BTP that came close to being 10 times subscribed.

Issuing green covered debt aligns with the bank's aim of diversifying its funding tools and investor base, but also to play an active role in financing the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"The transaction is referencing the Credit Agricole Group's framework which has been supplemented by a specific appendix on eligibility criteria for green residential real estate from Italy," the banker said.

Credit Agricole Italia will use green proceeds to back loans or investments that finance residential buildings aligned with current environmental regulation and belonging to the top 15% of the most carbon efficient buildings in their respective countries.

The bank has highlighted an eligible green portfolio worth €835m that consists of 6,635 loans with an average life of 22.9 years.

It has also committed to maintain at least a 30% buffer between its green cover pool and its green covered bonds outstanding. At present, the bank says that its green buffer stands at 67%.

Second party opinion provider, Vigeo Eiris considers that the eligible loans will have an 'advanced' positive environmental impact and certifies that the issuer's green bond framework is aligned with the 2018 Green Bond Principles.

Credit Agricole has been appointed green structuring advisor and bookrunner. A syndicate group is being formed.

In other news, Credit Agricole is looking to expand its Italian presence with the takeover of Credito Valtellinese. According to a Reuters' report, the group which already holds a 17.7% stake in Creval, is expected to place a formal bid next month, subject to ECB approval.

(Reporting by Malicka Sielinou, editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Hogg)

((malickadanna.sielinou@refintiv.com; +44 (0) 204 530 2000 | +44 (0) 782 685 8641))