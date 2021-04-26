Crédit Agricole Italia To Hold Approx. 91.17% Of Share Capital Of CreVal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Crédit Agricole Italia said, based on the provisional results, approximately 90.94% of CreVal shares subject to the offer and representing approximately 88.71% of the share capital of CreVal have been tendered. As a result, and taking into account the 2.45% stake in CreVal already owned, Crédit Agricole Italia will now hold a total of approximately 91.17% of the share capital of CreVal.

The price paid by Crédit Agricole Italia is of 12.270 euros per share, ex dividend. Also, a dividend of 0.230 euros per share will be paid on 28 April 2021 by CreVal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.