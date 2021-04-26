Markets

Crédit Agricole Italia To Hold Approx. 91.17% Of Share Capital Of CreVal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Crédit Agricole Italia said, based on the provisional results, approximately 90.94% of CreVal shares subject to the offer and representing approximately 88.71% of the share capital of CreVal have been tendered. As a result, and taking into account the 2.45% stake in CreVal already owned, Crédit Agricole Italia will now hold a total of approximately 91.17% of the share capital of CreVal.

The price paid by Crédit Agricole Italia is of 12.270 euros per share, ex dividend. Also, a dividend of 0.230 euros per share will be paid on 28 April 2021 by CreVal.

