Credit Agricole Italia says DTA benefit in Creval bid uncertain

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Italia cannot say at present whether its proposed takeover of Creval PCVI.MI will be able to benefit from Italian tax measures aimed at spurring mergers, the Italian arm of France's Credit Agricole CAGR.PA said.

Credit Agricole Italia is set to launch its offer on March 30 after receiving on Monday a green light from Italian market regulator Consob to the offer's prospectus.

