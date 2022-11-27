Credit Agricole is weighing foray into German car-sharing: media report

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA is weighing plans to offer car-sharing financial services in Germany because the growing market offers opportunities to challenge incumbent players, an executive told trade publication Automobilwoche.

The French bank's consumer finance arm has been in a push to increase mobility-related revenues from its car leasing joint venture with Stellantis and other partnerships as well as from its existing car financing and car rental services.

The idea was to focus on towns within driving distance of larger cities to put them within reach for customers without a car, he added.

The German membership-based car-sharing market is undergoing a transformation as Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is selling its all-electric car-sharing unit WeShare to Berlin-based Miles Mobility.

Germany's Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE and BMW BMWG.DE sold their car-sharing venture Share Now to Stellantis STLA.MI. Car rental firm Sixt SIXG.DE has branched out into car-sharing.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

