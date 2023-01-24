Credit Agricole has no plans to increase Banco BPM stake above 10%

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 24, 2023 — 07:24 am EST

Written by Andrea Mandalà for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole has no plans to increase its stake in Banco BPM above 10%, the head of the Italian division of the French bank said on Tuesday.

"We have not expressed an intention to go above 10%, nor have we ever sought authorisations in this sense," Credit Agricole Italy CEO Giampiero Maioli said in Milan.

Credit Agricole is the single biggest investor in Banco BPM, with a 9.2% stake.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAGR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.