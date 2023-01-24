Credit Agricole has no plans to increase Banco BPM stake above 10%

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole has no plans to increase its stake in Banco BPM above 10%, the head of the Italian division of the French bank said on Tuesday.

"We have not expressed an intention to go above 10%, nor have we ever sought authorisations in this sense," Credit Agricole Italy CEO Giampiero Maioli said in Milan.

Credit Agricole is the single biggest investor in Banco BPM, with a 9.2% stake.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

