Credit Agricole Group Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

November 08, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Credit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA), a French banking company, reported that its stated net income Group share for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.38 billion euros, up 21.0% from the third quarter of 2022.

Underlying net income group share amounted to 2.07 billion euros, an increase of 9.3% from the prior year.

Quarterly underlying revenues were 8.85 billion euros, up 7.3% from the prior year, driven by the Asset Gathering division (+9.6%), which benefited from a rise in insurance revenues, the Specialised Financial Services division (+26.2%), which included a line-by-line consolidation of CA Auto Bank since the second quarter of 2023, as well as the acquisition, this quarter, of the ALD and LeasePlan activities in six European countries.

Revenues for the third were 9.25 billion euros up from 8.22 billion euros in the prior year.

