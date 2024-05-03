News & Insights

Markets

Credit Agricole Group Q1 Results Climb; Expects To Reach FY25 Target A Year Ahead

May 03, 2024 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French banking company Credit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income Group share climbed 42.8 percent to 2.384 billion euros from last year's 1.669 billion euros.

Underlying net income Group share amounted to 2.383 billion euros, up 40.8 percent from the prior year's 1.692 billion euros.

In the first quarter, Credit Agricole S.A.'s stated net income Group share amounted to 1.903 billion euros, an increase of 55.2 percent from the first quarter of 2023. Underlying net income Group share was 1.933 billion euros, a growth of 54.7 percent.

Credit Agricole Group's revenues for the quarter increased 6.7 percent to 9.525 billion euros from prior year's 8.927 billion euros. Underlying revenues were 9.475 billion euros, up 5.8 percent from 8.959 billion euros last year.

Credit Agricole S.A.'s revenues grew 11.2 percent from last year to 6.806 billion euros, and underlying revenues increased 10.5 percent to 6.797 billion euros.

Looking ahead, Philippe Brassac, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole S.A., stated that the financial ambitions of the company's MediumTerm Ambitions 2025 Plan are expected to achieve a year ahead of schedule, i.e., by the end of 2024.

Underlying net income Group share is expected to exceed 6 billion euros in 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.