Credit Agricole Group Q1 Profit Climbs

May 10, 2023 — 01:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French banking group Credit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income Group share came to 1.67 billion euros, up 23.6 percent from last year.

Underlying net income Group share amounted to 1.69 billion euros, a growth of 12.6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Credit Agricole SA net income Group share was 1.23 billion euros, a 2.1-fold increase compared to last year. Underlying net income Group share stood at 1.249 billion euros, a 61.1 percent rise over the prior year.

Credit Agricole Group's revenues in the first quarter edged up 0.5 percent from last year to 8.927 billion euros. Underlying revenues amounted to 8.959 billion euros, up 1.8 percent from last year, thanks to sustained activity in all business lines.

Credit Agricole SA's revenues grew 9.6 percent from last year to 6.121 billion euros, and uderlying revenues went up 10.4 percent to 6.153 billion euros.

