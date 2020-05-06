Markets

Crédit Agricole Group Q1 Income Group Share Declines; Underlying Revenue Up 0.7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Crédit Agricole Group reported first quarter stated net income Group share of 908 million euros, down 32.8% from prior year. Underlying net income Group share declined 31.6% to 981 million euros. Stated revenues were 8.37 billion euros, up 2.1%. Underlying revenues were 8.38 billion euros, up 0.7%.

For Crédit Agricole S.A., stated result was 638 million euros, down 16.4% from last year. Underlying net income Group share declined 18.1% to 652 million euros. Stated revenues were 5.20 billion euros, up 7.1%. Underlying revenues were 5.14 billion euros, up 4.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular