Crédit Agricole Group Net Income Down In Q1

(RTTNews) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, on Thursday reported that its stated net income, Group share, for the first quarter slid by 24.1 percent to 1.33 billion euros, while underlying net income, Group share, was down by 7.2 percent to 1.48 billion euros.

The Group's stated revenues for the first quarter rose by 7 percent to 9.68 billion euros, while underlying revenues grew by 5.7 percent to 9.60 billion euros.

For the first quarter, stated net income, Group share, for Crédit Agricole S.A. declined by 47.2 percent to 552 million euros, while Underlying net income, Group share, fell by nearly 19 percent to 756 million euros.

Stated revenues for Crédit Agricole S.A. increased by 8.1 percent to 5.94 billion and underlying revenues rose by 7.6 percent to 5.93 billion euros for the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.