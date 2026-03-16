Credit Agricole (CRARF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Credit Agricole SA (Symbol: CRARF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.50, changing hands as low as $18.68 per share. Credit Agricole SA shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRARF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRARF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.38 per share, with $22.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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