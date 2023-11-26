Credit Agricole (CRARF) Price Target Increased by 5.82% to 14.67

The average one-year price target for Credit Agricole (OTC:CRARF) has been revised to 14.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.82% from the prior estimate of 13.86 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.91 to a high of 16.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.22% from the latest reported closing price of 12.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Agricole. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRARF is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 155,661K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,953K shares, representing a decrease of 30.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRARF by 86.59% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing an increase of 93.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRARF by 1,328.03% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,135K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,495K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRARF by 4.59% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,065K shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRARF by 17.96% over the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 6,576K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares, representing an increase of 24.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRARF by 26.40% over the last quarter.

