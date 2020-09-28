Crédit Agricole CIB Completes Disposal Of Remaining Stake In Banque Saudi Fransi

(RTTNews) - Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank has completed the disposal of the 4.0% stake it still held in the capital of Banque Saudi Fransi. Two Saudi government related institutional investors acquired the stake for a total consideration of around 332 million euros. The transaction will have no impact on P&L.

Jacques Ripoll, CEO of Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, said: "Crédit Agricole CIB has initiated a process to apply for a license that will enable it to operate on Saudi capital markets."

