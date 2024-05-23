News & Insights

Credit Agricole Brie Picardie Executes Stock Buybacks

May 23, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie (FR:CRBP2) has released an update.

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie engaged in a series of stock buybacks, trading shares on various dates with transactions reflecting a range in unit prices from EUR 18.86 to EUR 19.06 across different markets.

