Credit Agricole Brie Picardie Executes Stock Buybacks

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie (FR:CRBP2) has released an update.

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie engaged in a series of stock buybacks, trading shares on various dates with transactions reflecting a range in unit prices from EUR 18.86 to EUR 19.06 across different markets.

