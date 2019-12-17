Credit Agricole books 600 mln euro impairment on LCL

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said in a statement on Tuesday it will book a 600 million euro impairment charge against the goodwill recognised in retail banking unit LCL.

It said the charge will be booked in its fourth-quarter earnings statement and will have a direct impact on the net income.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; editing by David Evans)

