Credit Agricole books 600 mln euro impairment on LCL

French bank Credit Agricole said in a statement on Tuesday it will book a 600 million euro impairment charge against the goodwill recognised in retail banking unit LCL.

It said the charge will be booked in its fourth-quarter earnings statement and will have a direct impact on the net income.

