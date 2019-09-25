Credit Agricole appoints Meriem Echcherfi as head of strategy

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole, France's second-biggest listed bank, has appointed Meriem Echcherfi as head of strategy to replace Clotilde L'Angevin who became head of investor relations earlier this summer.

Echcherfi will report to Chief Financial Officer Jerome Grivet, from October 1. She will join the extended executive committee.

Echcherfi has previously worked in market risk advisory at Societe Generale, then for Boston Consulting Group and most recently as the head of Mastercard Advisors France.

Credit Agricole CAGR.PA presented a new four-year strategic plan in June this year and adopted a cautious outlook in the face of low interest rates and a potential deterioration in its loan portfolio.

