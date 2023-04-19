CAGR

Credit Agricole and Worldline plan French payments business

April 19, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and payment services company Worldline WLN.PA have begun exclusive talks to form a merchant services joint venture, they said on Wednesday.

The proposed tie-up aims to tap the 700 billion euros ($767.6 billion) of merchant sales in France, the companies said in a joint statement, with customers increasingly moving from cash to card payments.

The venture, slated to be fully operational by 2025, would be majority owned by Worldline and fully consolidated in the payments company's accounts, they said.

It will involve an investment of 80 million euros, shared equally between Worldline and Credit Agricole, they said.

The deal will be subject to regulatory approval and consultation with the two companies' works councils.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

