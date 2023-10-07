Credit Acceptance (FRA:2D5) Price Target Increased by 10.22% to 450.59

The average one-year price target for Credit Acceptance (FRA:2D5) has been revised to 450.59 / share. This is an increase of 10.22% from the prior estimate of 408.80 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 355.53 to a high of 538.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.28% from the latest reported closing price of 428.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Acceptance. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 8.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2D5 is 0.66%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 9,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 1,560K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 887K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2D5 by 92.42% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 788K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2D5 by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 600K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2D5 by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Gobi Capital holds 475K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing a decrease of 12.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2D5 by 6.40% over the last quarter.

