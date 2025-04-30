CREDIT ACCEPTANCE Earnings Results: $CACC Reports Quarterly Earnings

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE ($CACC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $8.66 per share, missing estimates of $9.86 by $1.20. The company also reported revenue of $571,100,000, missing estimates of $580,412,640 by $-9,312,640.
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE Insider Trading Activity
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE insiders have traded $CACC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS W BUSK (Chief Treasury Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,910
- JONATHAN LUM (Chief Operating Officer) sold 552 shares for an estimated $270,424
- NICHOLAS J ELLIOTT (Chief Alignment Officer) sold 300 shares for an estimated $150,600
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of CREDIT ACCEPTANCE stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 242,624 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,902,263
- CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 227,057 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,594,179
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA added 102,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,147,817
- CROW'S NEST HOLDINGS LP added 75,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,209,500
- ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 53,306 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,025,034
- GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 48,310 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,679,612
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 38,653 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,146,037
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Sell" rating on 01/31/2025
