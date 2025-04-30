Stocks
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE Earnings Results: $CACC Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 30, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE ($CACC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $8.66 per share, missing estimates of $9.86 by $1.20. The company also reported revenue of $571,100,000, missing estimates of $580,412,640 by $-9,312,640.

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE Insider Trading Activity

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE insiders have traded $CACC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOUGLAS W BUSK (Chief Treasury Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,910
  • JONATHAN LUM (Chief Operating Officer) sold 552 shares for an estimated $270,424
  • NICHOLAS J ELLIOTT (Chief Alignment Officer) sold 300 shares for an estimated $150,600

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of CREDIT ACCEPTANCE stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Sell" rating on 01/31/2025

