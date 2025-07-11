Credit Acceptance Corporation Extends Secured Warehouse Facility and Reduces Interest Rate

Credit Acceptance extends its warehouse facility to 2028, reducing interest and servicing fees while maintaining other terms.

Potential Positives

The extension of the revolving secured warehouse facility's term from September 30, 2026, to September 30, 2028, provides the company with increased financial flexibility for a longer period.

The reduction in the interest rate from SOFR plus 210 basis points to SOFR plus 185 basis points is a positive development that can reduce borrowing costs for the company.

Lowering the servicing fee from 6.0% to 4.0% of collections can enhance profitability and improve the financial efficiency of the company's financing operations.

The announcement highlights the company's commitment to providing financing solutions to consumers with varied credit histories, reinforcing its positive reputation and customer base in the automotive financing market.

Potential Negatives

Extending the revolving secured warehouse facility by two years may indicate a need for additional time to manage liabilities or reliance on borrowed funds, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's financial stability.

While the interest rate decrease may seem favorable, the reduction of fees and terms could suggest tight margins, potentially impacting profit if revenue generation does not increase.

The fact that there was no outstanding balance under the facility as of the announcement date may highlight underutilization of available financing options, possibly reflecting a slowdown in business activity or demand for their services.

Full Release



Southfield, Michigan, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC)



(referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we extended the date on which our $75.0 million revolving secured warehouse facility will cease to revolve from September 30, 2026, to September 30, 2028. The interest rate on borrowings under the facility has decreased from the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 210 basis points to SOFR plus 185 basis points. The amendment has also decreased the servicing fee from 6.0% to 4.0% of collections on the underlying consumer loans. There were no other material changes to the terms of the facility.





As of July 11, 2025, we did not have a balance outstanding under the facility.









Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation









We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.





Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit



creditacceptance.com



.



