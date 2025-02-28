Credit Acceptance Corporation Closes $500 Million Senior Notes Offering and Completes Redemption of 2026 Notes

Credit Acceptance Corporation closed a $500 million senior notes offering and completed a redemption of existing notes.

Credit Acceptance Corporation announced the successful closing of a $500 million offering of 6.625% senior notes due 2030, which were sold at par value in a private offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act. The company also completed the redemption of its 6.625% senior notes due 2026 using part of the proceeds from the new notes offering, which netted approximately $492.9 million after fees. The remaining proceeds will be allocated for general corporate purposes. The notes were offered solely to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A, and the press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's future plans and results, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The Company successfully closed a $500.0 million offering of senior notes, demonstrating strong demand and favorable market conditions.

Completion of the redemption of the 6.625% senior notes due 2026 indicates proactive management of the Company’s debt obligations.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $492.9 million, providing substantial funding for general corporate purposes.

The transaction was conducted as a private offering exempt from registration, signifying compliance with regulatory standards and strategic financial planning.

Potential Negatives

The redemption of the 2026 notes suggests a refinancing strategy that may indicate financial pressures or concerns about cash flow, which could raise red flags for investors.

The offering of new senior notes without a registration statement may limit the pool of potential investors, potentially impacting market perception and liquidity.

Forward-looking statements about the use of net proceeds introduce uncertainty and risk, indicating that there could be challenges in achieving the expected outcomes associated with the new debt issuance.

FAQ

What is the amount of Credit Acceptance's recent senior notes offering?

The recent senior notes offering by Credit Acceptance amounts to $500.0 million.

What is the interest rate for the senior notes due 2030?

The interest rate for the senior notes due 2030 is 6.625%.

What will Credit Acceptance do with the proceeds from the offering?

The proceeds will be used for the redemption of existing notes and for general corporate purposes.

Who can purchase the senior notes being offered?

The senior notes are offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A.

What risks are associated with Credit Acceptance's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements may differ due to various risks, uncertainties, and factors outlined in their SEC reports.

$CACC Insider Trading Activity

$CACC insiders have traded $CACC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,784,530 and 1 sale selling 11,586 shares for an estimated $5,154,730 .

and 1 sale selling 11,586 shares for an estimated . THOMAS W SMITH sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $541,208

JONATHAN LUM (Chief Operating Officer) sold 552 shares for an estimated $270,424

$CACC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $CACC stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC)



(referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today the closing of the Company’s previously announced offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2030 (the “notes”) at an issue price of 100% of the principal amount of the notes in a private offering exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).





The Company also announced today that it completed the previously announced redemption (the “Redemption”) of all of its 6.625% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) in accordance with the indenture governing the 2026 notes (the “2026 notes indenture”). Information concerning the terms and conditions of the Redemption were provided in the notice of redemption that was given to holders of the 2026 notes by the Trustee in the name of the Company in accordance with the 2026 notes indenture.





The Company expects the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and other offering fees and expenses, will be approximately $492.9 million. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to fund the Redemption and to pay fees and expenses related to the Redemption. The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes.





The notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information









Statements in this release that are not historical facts, such as those using terms like “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” or similar expressions, and those regarding our future results, plans, and objectives, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning the amount and application of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, represent our outlook only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements since the statements are based on our current expectations, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 12, 2025, and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.