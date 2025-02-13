Credit Acceptance Corporation Announces $400 Million Senior Notes Offering Due 2030

Credit Acceptance Corporation plans to offer $400 million in senior notes to refinance existing debt and cover related expenses.

Credit Acceptance Corporation announced plans to offer $400 million in senior notes due in 2030, intending to use the proceeds for the redemption of its existing $400 million senior notes due 2026, along with related fees and expenses. The offering will be targeted at qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, and the notes will not be registered or sold to U.S. persons without proper exemptions. The company may also temporarily invest the proceeds in short-term investments or repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility until they are used for the redemption. The release includes forward-looking statements about the company's future plans and acknowledges potential risks that could affect actual outcomes.

Credit Acceptance Corporation is offering $400.0 million in senior notes due 2030, indicating a significant capital raising initiative.

The proceeds will be used to redeem all outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2026, potentially reducing future interest expenses.

The planned refinancing strategy may enhance the company's financial flexibility and reduce its cost of capital.

The company is planning to issue new senior notes, which could indicate potential liquidity issues or a reliance on debt financing, raising concerns about its financial stability.

The offering of notes is limited to qualified institutional buyers, potentially excluding other investors and limiting public interest.

The lack of registration under the Securities Act and the restrictions on offering and selling the notes diminish market appeal and could lead to decreased investor confidence.

What is the purpose of the $400 million senior notes offering?

The proceeds will be used to redeem $400 million of outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2026 and cover related expenses.

Who is eligible to purchase the senior notes?

The notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933.

Will the senior notes be registered under the Securities Act?

No, the notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and cannot be sold in the U.S. without registration.

What risks are associated with the forward-looking statements?

Risks include uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expectations outlined in the release.

When is the redemption of the 2026 notes expected to occur?

The redemption of the 2026 notes will occur following the offering of the new notes, pending successful issuance.

$CACC insiders have traded $CACC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENERAL PARTNERS LLC PRESCOTT has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,784,530 and 1 sale selling 11,586 shares for an estimated $5,154,730 .

and 1 sale selling 11,586 shares for an estimated . THOMAS W SMITH sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $541,208

JONATHAN LUM (Chief Operating Officer) sold 552 shares for an estimated $270,424

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $CACC stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC)



(referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that it plans to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the “notes”). We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of all of our $400.0 million outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”), in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2026 notes, and the payment of fees and expenses in connection therewith. Pending this application of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, the net proceeds may be invested in short-term investments or applied to repay borrowings under our revolving credit facility without reducing the lenders’ commitments thereunder.





The notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2026 notes or an obligation to issue any such notice of redemption.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information









Statements in this release that are not historical facts, such as those using terms like “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” or similar expressions, and those regarding our future results, plans, and objectives, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning the offering of the notes and use of the net proceeds therefrom, represent our outlook only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements since the statements are based on our current expectations, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 12, 2025, and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



