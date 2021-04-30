Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ: CACC)

Q1 2021 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Credit Acceptance Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. A webcast and transcript of today's earnings call will be made available on Credit Acceptance's website.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Credit Acceptance Chief Treasury Officer, Doug Busk.

10 stocks we like better than Credit Acceptance

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Credit Acceptance wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Douglas W. Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Credit Acceptance Corporation first quarter 2021 earnings call.

As you read our news release posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.creditacceptance.com and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information, included in the news release. Consider all forward-looking statements in light of those and other risks and uncertainties.

Additionally, I should mention that to comply with the SEC's Regulation G, please refer to the financial results section of our news release which provides tables showing how non-GAAP measures reconcile to GAAP measures.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Brett Roberts.

Brett A. Roberts -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Doug. Today, we announced my retirement. I'm retiring for personal reasons and I'm leaving with a tremendous sense of gratitude for the opportunity I had and for all the people to help me along the way. The Board has decided that Ken Booth will replace me as CEO. Ken is a great choice. He's talented, has high integrity, and he's well-respected inside the company. If anyone is worried about my retirement creating a void, I think you should understand that, this has never been a one-man band. We've run the company in a very collaborative manner for at least the last 15 years. The leadership team meets on a weekly basis, and every decision, every challenge, every opportunity has been discussed and decisions have been made in a collaborative manner.

We have an unusually experienced team. Charlie Pearce, Daniel Ulatowski have been with the company for more than 25 years, Arth Smith and Doug Busk more than 24 years, Jon Lum our Chief Operating Officer more than 19 years and Ken has worked for me for the last 17 years. So I leave behind the talented and experienced team, and I'm confident they will do a great job. I would like to use this opportunity to thank all the people that have supported me over the years. We have an amazing Board. We have great leaders throughout the company. We have what I think is a unique culture filled with an unusual amount of trust and goodwill and I'm proud of what we accomplished together over the last 29.5 years.

With that, I will say goodbye and turn it over to Doug and Ken to answer your questions about the quarter.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse Group -- Analyst

Great. Thanks. And Ken -- and -- I guess, I understand that the agreement with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is an agreement in principle, but the press release mentions a contingent loss. Are there any other elements of that that you could kind of tell us about in terms of anything that you're going to have to do that's different as you go forward?

Kenneth S. Booth -- Chief Financial Officer

No, I can't really discuss the agreement in principle what we have with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts beyond what's disclosed in the press release and the 10-Q.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse Group -- Analyst

Okay. The 10-Q mentions also an additional CID from the CFPB that was in March you had kind of back and forth over the back half of last year. Is there any kind of updates that you can give us there?

Douglas W. Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Can't really provide any commentary beyond what we've disclosed in the 10-Q.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse Group -- Analyst

Okay. In terms of the collection percentages, you said that in the quarter that your expectations for 2018 through 2020 actually improved during the first part of 2021. But the collection expectations for the first quarter of the year actually deteriorated. Is there any way to kind of explain how that happens, like what would cause the most recent expectations to deteriorate while the slightly older ones improved?

Kenneth S. Booth -- Chief Financial Officer

I mean for the first quarter, it's down a tenth of percent, which is pretty much flat. So it doesn't surprise me, it'd be flat with our expectations. If you're referring to the fact that it's lower than previous quarters, our initial expectation it really just depends on what kind of business we're pricing. That initial expectation is not really relevant except for the fact on how we do compare to it.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse Group -- Analyst

Right. I guess, I'm sorry.

Douglas W. Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

One thing that I'd like to point out is, I think if you look in the footnote, you'll note that we say that forecasted collection rates are negatively impacted by canceled consumer loans because we don't take the contractual amount out from the denominator for purposes of computing forecasted collection rates. So I think you'll generally see in the first quarter following originations that collection results are either down a little bit or up a little bit, but in any event, they're depressed by the impact of canceled loans.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse Group -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks, Doug. I actually did not know that. Similar sort of thing on the -- as you discussed kind of the spread between your forecasted collection rates. And that I think Ken that's what you were referring to the forecast collection rates are a bit lower in 2021 and the advance is a bit higher. In the explanation you say that that's because of the better collections. Does that mean that the better collections that you've experienced have caused that -- I guess I didn't quite understand that, so I don't know if there's a way to kind of help us understand that?

Kenneth S. Booth -- Chief Financial Officer

Initially we have an expectation of what we're going to collect. And as we gather more information from month-to-month, our forecast goes up or down generally based upon what we learn. But what we're talking about there is our past business has performed a little better than we initially thought which has made the spread seem like it is a little bit bigger.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse Group -- Analyst

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Randy Heck from Goodnow Investment. Your line is open.

Randy Heck -- Goodnow Investment Group -- Analyst

Thank you. Well, first I just want to congratulate Brett for just a tremendous run and a tremendous job creating value -- tremendous value for shareholders and a real pleasure being a shareholder for the last 23 years. Secondly, it was noted in the press release the collections were much better in the month of March and they're up another 20% -- I think 25% in the month of April. And you said that because of the way the accounting works, the earnings you didn't get the full benefit in the earnings release or the P&L because the collections were back in the quarter skewed. So can you give us a general idea of what adjusted earnings would have been roughly in the first quarter if we take into account the stronger collections in March if the accounting was different?

Kenneth S. Booth -- Chief Financial Officer

I mean Randy, that's a hard question to answer. I mean it's -- we really can't calculate that or quantify that. Clearly, if the collections had come in higher ratably through the quarter, we would have done better, but if collections continue to come better, that will help us next quarter.

Randy Heck -- Goodnow Investment Group -- Analyst

Okay. And then finally, the press release noted that unit volume and originations were up 25% in the month of April through, I guess, yesterday or something. And that's against a negative 7% comp. What would you attribute that strength to?

Kenneth S. Booth -- Chief Financial Officer

A lot of that really has to do with the comparable we have till last year. The first part of April last year was a pretty easy comparable basically due to stimulus. So while it was a good run for the first 28 days, it's really an easier comparable. That's why we included the comparable to 2019 in the release.

Randy Heck -- Goodnow Investment Group -- Analyst

Okay.

Douglas W. Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

If you go back and look, I think that unit volumes were down approximately 20% last year in both March and April and then up quite a bit in May and June.

Randy Heck -- Goodnow Investment Group -- Analyst

Okay. All right. Well, thank you very much.

Kenneth S. Booth -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

Douglas W. Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Thanks, Randy.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Rob Wildhack from Autonomous Research. Your line is open.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research LLP -- Analyst

Hi, everyone. You've mentioned in the past that stimulus programs have helped originations and active dealers in a given quarter. Can you give any color as to the degree that the most recent stimulus package helped this quarter's results? And I'm wondering if you're also still feeling a benefit from that stimulus package through April?

Kenneth S. Booth -- Chief Financial Officer

It's hard to quantify the impact of that, but it's very likely that stimulus is having positive impact on both collections and originations. If you look at our experience over the last 13 months, we've done better when there's stimulus and not as well and there's not. So we don't have a quantification of that though.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research LLP -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

With no further questions in the queue, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Busk for any additional or closing remarks.

Douglas W. Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

We'd like to thank everyone for their support and for joining us on our conference call today. If you have any additional follow-up questions, please direct them to our Investor Relations mailbox at ir@creditacceptance.com. We look forward to talking to you again next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 13 minutes

Call participants:

Douglas W. Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Brett A. Roberts -- Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth S. Booth -- Chief Financial Officer

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse Group -- Analyst

Randy Heck -- Goodnow Investment Group -- Analyst

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research LLP -- Analyst

More CACC analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.