Credit Acceptance Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CACC

In trading on Monday, shares of Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $570.50, changing hands as low as $564.49 per share. Credit Acceptance Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CACC's low point in its 52 week range is $452.48 per share, with $703.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $567.57.

