Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Down Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $9.43 per share comfortably outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.36. Also, the bottom line compares favorably with $8.60 earned in the prior-year quarter. The figure includes certain non-recurring items.



Increase in revenues and higher loan balance supported results. However, a slight rise in expenses was a headwind. Also, the company recorded an increase in provision during the quarter. Perhaps due to this, investors turned bearish toward the stock, which declined 2.8% in aftermarket trading.



Excluding non-recurring items, net income (non-GAAP basis) was $189.5 million or $10.75 per share, up from $173.5 million or $9.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.



In 2020, earnings per share of $23.47 per share declined 32.1% year over year but beat the consensus estimate of $22.62. Adjusted net income was $686.3 million or $38.26 per share, up from $658.4 million or $34.70 per share in 2019.

GAAP Revenues Increase, Expenses Rise

Quarterly total revenues were $447.4 million, up 15.9% year over year. The increase was largely driven by a rise in finance charges. Moreover, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $436.1 million.



In 2020, total revenues grew 12.1% to $1.67 billion. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.



Provision for credit losses was $92.6 million, up substantially from $27.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses of $84.5 million rose nearly 1%. Higher general and administrative costs lead to the increase.



As of Dec 31, 2020, net loans receivable amounted to $6.8 billion, up 1.5% from December 2019-level. Total assets were $7.5 billion as of the same date, up from $7.4 billion. Total stockholders’ equity was $2.3 billion, down 2.3% from December 2019 end.

Our Take

Credit Acceptance is well poised for revenue growth, as the economy gradually recovers and demand for consumer loans improves. However, elevated expenses pose a major headwind.

Currently, Credit Acceptance carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Consumer Loan Stocks

Ally Financial’s ALLY fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. Also, the bottom line surged 68.4% from the year-ago figure.



Sallie Mae’s SLM fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.15 (on core basis) handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with 33 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Navient Corporation NAVI reported fourth-quarter 2020 core earnings per share of 88 cents that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. Also, the bottom line was above the year-ago quarter figure of 69 cents.

