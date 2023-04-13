Credit Acceptance (CACC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $474.64, changing hands as high as $488.62 per share. Credit Acceptance Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CACC's low point in its 52 week range is $358 per share, with $648.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $478.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.