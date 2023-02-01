Credit Acceptance (CACC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $501.52, changing hands as high as $516.00 per share. Credit Acceptance Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CACC's low point in its 52 week range is $358 per share, with $648.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $513.62.
Also see: ELDO Insider Buying
LIVX shares outstanding history
PLT market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.