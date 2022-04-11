Credit Acceptance (CACC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $574.60, changing hands as high as $575.98 per share. Credit Acceptance Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CACC's low point in its 52 week range is $356.67 per share, with $703.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $575.29.

