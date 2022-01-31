Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC)

Our results for the quarter include: unit and dollar volumes declined 22.6% and 12.7%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020; an increase in forecasted collection rates for loans originated in 2019 and 2020. This resulted in a $31.9 million increase in the forecasted net cash flows from our loan portfolio. Adjusted net income increased 12% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to $212.6 million; adjusted earnings per share increased 33% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to $14.26; and stock repurchases of approximately 606,000 shares, 4.1% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter. At this time, Ken Booth, our chief executive officer; Jay Martin, our senior vice president, finance and accounting, and I will take your questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] And our first question coming from the line of Moshe Orenbuch with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Great. Thanks. A couple of things, I guess. First off, in the release, you talked about the January volumes as being down 36.6% -- I'm sorry, it's down 36.8%, but you also mentioned that January 2021 was particularly strong.

Like how should we think about that commentary? Was that just in January? Was that the rest of the quarter? Like can you talk about that a little bit?

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

January, in a relative sense, was a pretty strong month last year. I think, we were down 6% for the month of January versus the January of the prior year. The quarter was not that strong, but still better than the quarters we've experienced recently. And again, I believe that the strength in January of last year was due to stimulus.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Got it. OK. And you mentioned the $31.9 million kind of write-ups on the 2019 and 2020. As I look here, it says that there's a 0.3% reduction in your expected cash flows for the loans originated most recently.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Yeah. Typically, if you look at the most recent quarter disclosed, there will be a decline from our initial estimate. As you point out, fourth quarter of this year, the decline was 0.3%. A lot of that is just due to the fact that we don't remove canceled consumer loans from the denominator in calculating the ratio.

That's disclosed in Footnote 1 to the table on Page 2. Generally, what you see, I mean, the loan cancels occur early in the life of the loan. And then, after that, what has historically happened is the loans outperform and that becomes a positive number. That's what's happened historically.

Whether that will be the case in Q4, we'll have to see.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks. And then, you mentioned the 600,000 and change shares that you repurchased. Could you talk a little bit about kind of how you're looking at your leverage and what that might mean for your ability to buy back shares in the future?

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

We're continuing to think about stock buybacks the same way we have in the past. I want to make sure we have ample liquidity. If we have ample liquidity, then I believe that purchasing shares is a good use of shareholders' money. We'll continue to invest in stock repurchases.

Relative to financial leverage, historically, we've repurchased more stock when we are lowly leveraged than we're highly leveraged. So I would expect that stock repurchases perhaps may not be as strong in the next couple of quarters as they were in the last half of this past year.

Moshe Orenbuch -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question coming from David Scharf with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

David Scharf -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Hello. Good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions. Maybe kind of difficult to pinpoint, but as we just think about the volume pressures on the entire industry, as well as specifically driven by just these excessive used car prices, sort of wondering, is there any sort of metric or percentage decline in benchmarks like the Manheim or an ADA index? Is there any sort of figure that we could potentially look to that would signal a sort of turnaround in consumer demand in your mind? For example, I'm looking six quarters back, your average contract size was 11% lower than it is now. And I'm just wondering if there's sort of, if not a silver bullet, is there a decline in the Manheim or decline in average used car prices from today's level that you would feel comfortable would probably be signaling a turnaround in -- to positive year-over-year growth in unit volume for both you and the industry?

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

No, I don't think you can say that there's a magic number out there with the Manheim or any other used car index. I think, if used car prices remain stable or increase, I think that's a bad thing from a volume perspective. And if used car prices decline, I think that's a positive. And the more they decline, the better.

But I don't think it's -- there's no magic number. There's no cliff when magically things go back to normal. I think, it's just gradual.

David Scharf -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Right. Right. Yeah. No, clearly, directionally, we're kind of waiting for that turnaround.

I guess, sort of just to venture into your crystal ball, I mean, do you have any commentary you're able to provide on your outlook for used car volumes, independent dealer health and deep subprime demand throughout 2022?

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

I don't think that we have any unique insight there. I think, your guess is as good as ours, David.

David Scharf -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Got it. Got it. OK. Well, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question coming from the line of Rob Wildhack with Autonomous Research. Your line is open.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

Hi, guys.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Hello.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

Can you just highlight or update us on what you're seeing competitively in the market?

Ken Booth -- Chief Executive Officer

Obviously, you can see our volumes are down. If you think about our marketplace, I think a good way to look at it is looking at our volume per dealer. There's industry data that shows subprime is down. I guess, really, that would be my overall thought is volume per dealer kind of shows the strength of the competitive market.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Yeah. When I think historically, any time the industry has had access to lots of capital and the cost of that capital is cheap, it --

Operator

And by the way, this is the operator. I'm showing the speaker lines got disconnected. We'll give it a moment until they reconnect. Please stand by.[Technical difficulty]

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Can we confirm if they've heard the last response? Are we live?

Operator

Yes, Speakers, you're now back live.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

This is Doug Busk. We were disconnected there. I'm not sure if my last response was completely heard or not, but I apologize for that.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

Hey, Doug, this is Rob. Can you hear me? I'm not sure if I'm live either.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Yup, I can hear you.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

OK, great. You cut off right around you were going into the when competitors have lots of access to capital and the cost of capital is cheap, and then it -- and that's when it dropped off.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

OK, thanks for refreshing me. Yeah, so generally, when those conditions exist, the marketplace tends to be pretty competitive, and the current environment is no exception. There's lots of companies out there with access to lots of capital at very low cost.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

Got it. And then, maybe to stick with that comment, I mean, do you think that a rise in interest rates here through 2022 would be enough to then competition? Or do you need prevailing interest rates to be considerably higher than they are right now?

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

I think, it's kind of like the used car price question. Every little bit helps, but I think they would have to be substantially higher to have a meaningful impact.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

Got it. And if I could ask one more on the consumer side. I was just wondering if you could comment a bit on the potential impact that inflation could have on consumers' ability to repay. Inflation running as high as it was, does that factor into your expected collections in any way?

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

No, it doesn't. We base our forecasted collections on how loans with similar attributes have performed historically. So we don't have a macroeconomic component that we overlay on that. So if we have a period of significantly higher-than-normal inflation, that has the potential to impact customers' ability to pay.

Rob Wildhack -- Autonomous Research -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question coming from the line of John Hecht with Jefferies. Your line is open.

John Hecht -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yeah, thanks very much. Yeah, just speaking about volume, I mean, you touched on pricing and competition, but how much of your volume is impacted by just low overall inventory levels and other industry factors?

Ken Booth -- Chief Executive Officer

I think, that's a significant thing that's impacting us right now. I think, honestly, the last couple of questioners have asked about when there might be a turnaround. I think, the most likely time there'll be a turnaround for volume for us, it will be when vehicles are more readily available and prices kind of stabilize and maybe go back to normal where they become a depreciating asset.

John Hecht -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yeah, I mean, do you have any thoughts for -- based on what you're hearing from industry sources when -- whether it's off lease supply or some fleet sales or repossessions, any sense for when that might start to occur?

Ken Booth -- Chief Executive Officer

Obviously, we spent a lot of time kind of scouring information sources to learn about that, but I'd be honest, I think there's a wide range of possibilities there. I've seen reasonable sources predict to be later this year, and I've seen reasonable sources say it won't be until early 2024. So I think, there's a lot of uncertainty related to the downstream impact of the pandemic. And until cars are available, we're not really sure when that will be, but we still view it in the grand scheme of things as a temporary situation, not a permanent one.

John Hecht -- Jefferies -- Analyst

OK. And then, obviously, your yields benefited this quarter from strong performance. And obviously, you may have strong performance all the time and you may not. But like what -- like if we -- excluding the, call it, the incrementally strong performance of some of the recent vintages, what do you guys think the yield on your -- what's the right yield on your portfolio as things normalize?

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Are you talking about the GAAP yield or the adjusted yield?

John Hecht -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Yeah. Correct. Yeah, just the GAAP yield, which is effectively finance charges divided by the average loan balance.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Yeah, I mean, the GAAP yield is based on contractual cash flows, which we know we're never going to make that yield. So we don't spend a lot of time focusing on it. But I think, GAAP yield we are reflecting today is pretty much reflects the -- it's pretty close to the contractual yield on loans we're writing today. But again, we -- because of CECL and the fact that our GAAP yield is based on contractual cash flows, we don't spend a lot of time focusing on that.

John Hecht -- Jefferies -- Analyst

OK. And then, that covers my question. Appreciate it. Thanks very much.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Yup.

Operator

Your next question coming from the line of John Rowan with Janney Montgomery. Your line is open.

John Rowan -- Janney Montgomery Scott -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Doug, you talked a lot about car prices impacting volume. I'm wondering what, if any, impact there was in the duration reduction in the fourth quarter from a volume perspective and whether or not you were at 58 months again in January or if there was another duration cut in January affecting that year-over-year performance.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

I don't know what the duration is gonna be in January. The reduction from 59 to 58, again, just a function of car prices and affordability issues for consumers. I would expect that that probably continued in January, but I don't know for sure.

John Rowan -- Janney Montgomery Scott -- Analyst

OK. And then, just lastly for me. I think, there was a relatively big increase in other income. Was there anything onetime in nature in there? Or what was driving that $18.3 million other income line?

Ken Booth -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, it's primarily related to our ancillary product profit sharing. A lot of that is driven by claims rates. We did see lower claims rates in the fourth quarter. Can't really see it.

It's been volatile historically. So it's not necessarily a permanent change. I think, it's just normal volatility within the profit sharing.

John Rowan -- Janney Montgomery Scott -- Analyst

OK. All right. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator instructions] And our next question coming from the line of Vincent Caintic with Stephens. Your line is open.

Vincent Caintic -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Thank you. Just two quick ones. So one is a follow-up. That other income line with the -- and the increase in ancillary profit sharing, is that something that because credit is better, we should expect to continue? Or is that sort of a onetime true-up for this quarter?

Ken Booth -- Chief Executive Officer

I would say it's not related to credit. It's not necessarily a onetime true-up. It's just how claims rates have come in. It's primarily related to our GAAP product.

So I would say, I do think we were helped out with some higher vehicle prices there, probably had some impact on claims rates. But historically, we've seen a fair amount of fluctuation in our claims rates over time. So it's -- again, I would just consider it to be normal volatility.

Vincent Caintic -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

OK. Got you. And then, the second one, just on expenses. So just wondering how to think about that going forward.

So the salaries and wages, that was up 46% year over year, but your G&A expense was down 11%. Just how to kind of think about how you're managing expenses going forward? Thank you.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

Well, a lot of the increase in the expenses as we're -- as we point out in the release, just related to stock compensation expense relating to stock options that were granted to the executive team as part of a new pay plan. That's really what's driving the vast majority of the increase in expense in the last couple of quarters.

Vincent Caintic -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

OK. Got it. So that would be for both the -- so I guess, that would be salary and wages, but the G&A, on the other hand, went down. So that was nice that the G&A expense went down.

Just wondering what we should be expecting going forward in terms of efficiency.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

I mean, big picture, our expenses as a percent of revenue or expenses as a percent of average capital have declined over the long term as we've grown the business because we benefited from operating leverage. As we're in this period, where we're not growing and average capital will perhaps be declining, I think it's logical to assume that our operating leverage would be under pressure and could go the other way. The degree to which it does so will just depend on what happens from a growth perspective.

Vincent Caintic -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

OK, that makes sense. Thank you. That's all I needed.

Operator

With no further questions in the queue, I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Busk for any additional or closing remarks.

Doug Busk -- Chief Treasury Officer

We'd like to thank everyone for their support and for joining us on our conference call today. If you have any additional follow-up questions, please direct them to our investor relations mailbox at ir@creditacceptance.com. We look forward to talking to you again next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

