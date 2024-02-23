Credit Acceptance (CACC) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 509.49

The average one-year price target for Credit Acceptance (NasdaqGS:CACC) has been revised to 509.49 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of 457.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 444.40 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.58% from the latest reported closing price of 551.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Acceptance. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACC is 0.62%, a decrease of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.98% to 9,210K shares. The put/call ratio of CACC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 1,560K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 887K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 747K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 612K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 85.27% over the last quarter.

Gobi Capital holds 365K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Credit Acceptance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for its financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

