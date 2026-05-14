Credit Acceptance (CACC) Price Target Increased by 11.42% to 547.40

The average one-year price target for Credit Acceptance (NasdaqGS:CACC) has been revised to $547.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.42% from the prior estimate of $491.30 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $505.00 to a high of $588.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.27% from the latest reported closing price of $525.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Acceptance. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 42.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACC is 0.81%, an increase of 91.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 8,302K shares. The put/call ratio of CACC is 3.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 1,437K shares representing 13.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 787K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 15.70% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 560K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 18.56% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 536K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 17.02% over the last quarter.

Gobi Capital holds 358K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACC by 5.77% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.