Credit Acceptance (CACC) Posts Q2 Loss, Y/Y Rise in Provisions

Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC reported a second-quarter 2024 loss per share of $3.83, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $7.20. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.69.



Notably, in the reported quarter, the company recognized a $23.7-million loss related to the sale of one of its two office buildings, which has been included in the above-mentioned earnings figure.



Results were primarily hurt by an increase in operating expenses and higher provisions. Nevertheless, improvements in GAAP revenues and consumer loan assignment volumes were positives.



Excluding the non-recurring items, net income was $126.4 million or $10.29 per share, down from $140 million or $10.69 per share in the prior-year quarter.

GAAP Revenues Improve, Operating Expenses Rise

Total GAAP revenues were $538.2 million, up 12.6% year over year. Increased finance charges and premiums earned supported revenue growth. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $523.7 million.



Provision for credit losses was $320.6 million in the reported quarter, up 28% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $203.2 million.



Operating expenses of $124.4 million increased 6.3% year over year. We had projected operating expenses of $132 million.



As of Jun 30, 2024, net loans receivables were $7.55 billion, up 8.5% from the December 2023 level. Our estimate for the metric was $7.26 billion.



Total assets were $8.26 billion as of the same date, up from $7.61 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Total shareholders’ equity was $1.55 billion, down from $1.75 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the reported quarter, consumer loan assignment volumes in terms of units and dollar volumes rose 20.9% and 16.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Our Take

Mounting expenses are expected to hurt Credit Acceptance’s bottom-line growth to an extent in the near term. Moreover, poor asset quality might hamper financials. Nevertheless, the company has been well-poised for revenue growth, given the gradual increase in demand for consumer loans.

Credit Acceptance Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Credit Acceptance Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Credit Acceptance Corporation Quote

Currently, Credit Acceptance carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Consumer Loan Providers

Ally Financial’s ALLY second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. Also, the bottom line reflects a rise of 1% from the year-ago quarter.



In the reported quarter, ALLY saw a marginal increase in loans. Also, the capital ratios increased, which was a positive. However, a decline in revenues and higher expenses were the undermining factors. Also, an increase in provisions hurt the results to some extent.



Navient Corporation NAVI reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (excluding restructuring and regulatory-related expenses and Federal Family Education Loan Program and write-off related to loan premium) of 53 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The company reported 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.



NAVI’s results were driven by a decline in total expenses. A solid liquidity position was another positive. However, a decrease in net interest income and other income were headwinds.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navient Corporation (NAVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.