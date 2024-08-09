Credit Acceptance (CACC) Aided By Auto Loan Demand Amid Cost Woes

Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC is well-poised for top-line growth, supported by decent demand for auto loans and an increase in dealer enrollments and active dealers. However, elevated expenses, weakening credit quality and high debt levels are major concerns.



Supported by an increase in finance charges, Credit Acceptance’s revenues witnessed a seven-year (2016-2023) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, with the uptrend continuing in the first half of 2024. In the first six months of 2024, finance charges accounted for 92.4% of total revenues. While finance charges are likely to witness headwinds from macroeconomic factors in the near term, the same will rebound once the operating backdrop improves completely.



As of Jun 30, 2024, Credit Acceptance had a total debt of $5.86 billion, significantly higher than cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash and restricted securities) of $517.6 million. The company has a revolving secured line of credit facility and some Warehouse facilities, which reflect that its current liquidity position is sufficient to meet near-term debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens.



Further, Credit Acceptance believes in returning capital to shareholders through stock repurchases instead of paying dividends. In August 2023, it authorized an additional 2 million shares for repurchase. As of Jun 30, 2024, the company had 1.35 million shares left to be repurchased. Despite having a substantial debt burden, its high cash flow generating business model and low capital expenditure are likely to help sustain share buybacks.



However, a steady rise in operating expenses is a concern. The metric witnessed a CAGR of 10.4% over the last six years (2017-2023), with the uptrend continuing in the first six months of 2024. Owing to the company’s continued efforts to hire additional team members and sales force, expenses are expected to be elevated.



Also, Credit Acceptance’s asset quality has been a cause of concern. While provision for credit losses declined in 2018, the same witnessed a substantial rise in 2020 on account of the coronavirus-related concerns. The upward trend persisted in 2022, 2023 and the first six months of 2024. Given the rise in loan balances and tough macroeconomic outlook, provisions are expected to be elevated in the near term.



Additionally, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACC’s 2024 earnings has been revised 18.1% lower over the past week. So far this year, shares of Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 13% against the 7.8% growth of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked consumer loan stocks are Ally Financial ALLY and SLM Corporation SLM. Both carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Earnings estimates for ALLY have been revised 2.6% upward for the current year over the past 30 days. The company’s shares have risen 9.1% over the past six months.



SLM Corp’s current-year earnings estimates have been revised 1.1% north over the past month. In the last six months, the company’s shares have gained 2.9%.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLM Corporation (SLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.