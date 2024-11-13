News & Insights

Credissential Launches Private Placement with Axiom Capital

November 13, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:WHIP) has released an update.

Credissential Inc., an AI software development company, is launching a private placement to raise up to $1,548,000 by offering units priced at $0.12 each. The proceeds will be used to develop and commercialize their products, Credissential and Credissential Dealerflow, as well as for general corporate purposes.

