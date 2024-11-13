Credissential Launches Private Placement with Axiom Capital

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:WHIP) has released an update.
Credissential Inc., an AI software development company, is launching a private placement to raise up to $1,548,000 by offering units priced at $0.12 each. The proceeds will be used to develop and commercialize their products, Credissential and Credissential Dealerflow, as well as for general corporate purposes.
For further insights into TSE:WHIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Meta Stock Updates: Threads to Showcase Ads and Antitrust Trial on Insta and WhatsApp
- ‘Don’t Bet on a Losing Horse,’ Says Top Investor About Lucid Stock
- Will Plug Power Stock Rebound to $5? Here’s What BTIG Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.