Credissential Launches Private Placement with Axiom Capital

Credissential Inc., an AI software development company, is launching a private placement to raise up to $1,548,000 by offering units priced at $0.12 each. The proceeds will be used to develop and commercialize their products, Credissential and Credissential Dealerflow, as well as for general corporate purposes.

