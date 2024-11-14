News & Insights

Stocks

Credicorp’s Outlook Revised to Stable by Fitch Ratings

November 14, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Credicorp (BAP) has released an update.

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlooks for several Peruvian financial institutions, including major banks like Banco de Credito del Peru and Scotiabank Peru, to stable from negative. This comes after a reassessment of Peru’s banking system resilience amid economic challenges, highlighting strong capitalization and liquidity as key strengths. The revision reflects confidence in these institutions’ ability to navigate potential risks and maintain solid performance in the coming years.

For further insights into BAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.