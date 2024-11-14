Credicorp’s Outlook Revised to Stable by Fitch Ratings

Credicorp (BAP) has released an update.

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlooks for several Peruvian financial institutions, including major banks like Banco de Credito del Peru and Scotiabank Peru, to stable from negative. This comes after a reassessment of Peru’s banking system resilience amid economic challenges, highlighting strong capitalization and liquidity as key strengths. The revision reflects confidence in these institutions’ ability to navigate potential risks and maintain solid performance in the coming years.

