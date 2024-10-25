News & Insights

Credicorp Restructures Leadership to Boost Innovation

October 25, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

Credicorp (BAP) has released an update.

Credicorp announced a key organizational change as its Chief Technology Officer, André Rezende, will now report directly to Chief Innovation Officer Francesca Raffo, who is stepping down from her role at Banco de Crédito del Perú to focus fully on her responsibilities at Credicorp. This strategic shift, effective November 1, 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement. Investors and market watchers may find this development indicative of Credicorp’s future direction in technology and innovation.

