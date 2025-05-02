Credicorp Ltd. to Release 1Q25 Earnings Report on May 15, 2025, with Webcast on May 16, 2025

Credicorp Ltd. will release its 1Q25 earnings on May 15, 2025, with a conference call on May 16.

Quiver AI Summary

Credicorp Ltd. has announced that its earnings report for the first quarter of 2025 will be released on May 15, 2025, after the market closes, with a conference call scheduled for May 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The call will be led by several top executives, including the CEO and CFO, and participants are encouraged to pre-register for a streamlined experience. The company's Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was filed with the SEC on April 25, 2025, and is available for download on Credicorp’s website. Credicorp, listed on the NYSE, is a leading financial services holding company in Peru with operations in various Latin American countries, offering services in banking, microfinance, insurance, pension funds, and investment management. Interested parties can request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for free via the company’s website.

Potential Positives

Credicorp is set to release its 1Q25 Earnings Report on May 15th, 2025, indicating active engagement with shareholders and the market.

The company will hold a comprehensive Webcast/Conference Call on May 16th, featuring key executives, which may enhance transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The announcement includes the availability of its annual audited financial statements and encourages stakeholders to access this information, promoting openness.

Potential Negatives

Delayed earnings release date may raise concerns about transparency or potential issues with financial performance.

The necessity for pre-registration to access the conference call could limit participation from interested investors or stakeholders.

Prominent executives hosting the call suggests potential leadership turnover, which might lead to instability or lack of confidence among investors.

FAQ

When will Credicorp announce its 1Q25 Earnings Release Report?

Credicorp will release its 1Q25 Earnings Report on May 15th, 2025, after market close.

How can I join the Credicorp conference call?

You can join the conference call by pre-registering using the link provided in the announcement.

What time is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call will take place on May 16th, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the archived webcast of the conference call?

The archived webcast will be available on Credicorp’s investor relations website for one year.

How can I obtain a hard copy of Credicorp’s 2024 Form 20-F?

Interested parties can request a hard copy of the 2024 Form 20-F via the "mail request" form on Credicorp’s website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $BAP stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Lima, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lima, PERU, April, May 2



nd



, 2025



– Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 1Q25 Earnings Release Report will be released on Thursday, May 15



th



, 2025, after market close.





Credicorp’s Webcast / Conference Call to discuss such results will be held on Friday, May 16



th



, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. Lima, Peru time).





The call will be hosted by:





Gianfranco Ferrari – Chief Executive Officer, - Alejandro Perez Reyes - Chief Financial Officer, Francesca Raffo – Chief Innovation Officer, Cesar Rios - Chief Risk Officer, Cesar Rivera - Head of Insurance and Pensions, Carlos Sotelo - Mibanco CFO and Investor Relations Team.





We encourage participants to pre-register for the listen-only webcast presentation using the following link:







https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10199249&linkSecurityString=ff0433990d







Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.





Those unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:





Participant dial-in (toll-free):



1 844 435 0321







Participant international dial-in:



1 412 317 5615







Participant Web Phone:



Click Here







Conference ID:



Credicorp Conference Call







The webcast will be archived for one year on our investor relations website at:







https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events







Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31



st



, 2024 (2024 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25



th



, 2025. The 2024 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31



st



, 2022, 2023 and 2024 under IFRS. Our 2024 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website



:





https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/annual-materials



Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2024 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.







About Credicorp







Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Peru (“BCP”) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.





For further information, please contact the IR team:







investorrelations@credicorpperu.com









Investor Relations









Credicorp Ltd.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.