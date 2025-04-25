Credicorp Ltd. Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

Credicorp Ltd. filed its 2024 Annual Report with financial statements for 2022-2024, available on its website.

Quiver AI Summary

Credicorp Ltd. has announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This report includes audited consolidated financial statements for Credicorp and its subsidiaries for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2023, and 2024, prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The document is accessible on Credicorp's website, and stakeholders can request a free hard copy of the financial statements. Credicorp is the leading financial services holding company in Peru, operating in diverse sectors including universal banking, microfinance, insurance, and investment management across several Latin American countries.

Potential Positives

Credicorp has successfully filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency in financial reporting.

The inclusion of audited consolidated financial statements for multiple years under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) enhances the reliability of the company's financial disclosures.

The availability of the financial statements for free as hard copies to holders of Credicorp’s securities and other interested parties promotes accessibility and shareholder engagement.

Credicorp reaffirms its position as the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a diversified business portfolio, indicating stable operational strength and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Credicorp's recent filing with the SEC?

Credicorp has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the SEC.

Where can I download the 2024 Form 20-F?

The 2024 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website under the Annual Materials section.

What financial statements are included in the Form 20-F?

The Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

How can I request a hard copy of Credicorp's financial statements?

Interested parties can request a hard copy of the financial statements by filling out the form on the “mail request” link on Credicorp's website.

What are the main business areas of Credicorp?

Credicorp operates in Universal Banking, Microfinance, Insurance and Pension Funds, and Investment Management and Advisory.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $BAP stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Lima, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lima, PERU, April 25



th



, 2025



- Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2024 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2023 and 2024 and for the years ended December 31st, 2022, 2023 and 2024 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).





The 2024 Form 20-F can be downloaded from



Credicorp’s website (Annual Materials)



. Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “



mail request



” at Credicorp’s website.







About Credicorp







Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru, with a diversified business portfolio organized into four primary lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance and Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management and Advisory, through Credicorp Capital and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.





For further information, please contact the IR team:





investorrelations@credicorpperu.com







Investor Relations









Credicorp Ltd.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.